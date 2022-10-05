Delhi lifts Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks as COVID-19 cases decline

By Kanishka Sarkar

No fine will now be levied in Delhi for not wearing masks in public places, as COVID-19 cases continue to decline in the city.

Earlier in April, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) reimposed Rs 500 penalty for not wearing masks due to a jump in cases of the coronavirus disease.

DDMA has also decided that the services of health care workers hired on contract in COVID-19 hospitals be extended till the end of the year.

Also, authorities have stressed on the need to keep a continued vigil against COVID-19 in view of the festival season, even as they gave their nod to dismantle three remaining COVID care centres in the city.

There were 11 COVID care centres established in the national capital due to a spike in cases. Out of these, one was run by the central government and the rest by the Delhi government. All but three centres were dismantled as the cases declined.

DDMA gave its nod to dismantle the COVID care centres erected on the properties of Radha Soami Satsang, Chhattarpur, Swan Kirpal, Burari, and Sant Nirankari, Burari and vacate their land. The medical equipment would be transferred to the hospitals where it was needed.

In a meeting on September 22, Delhi LG V K Saxena said in a meeting on September 22 said, keeping a vigil will be critical as people may ignore COVID-appropriate behaviour during festivals. "It is important to adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviour and to create a mass awareness among the people to follow the same," he said.