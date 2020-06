The Delhi government has launched its own website aimed at helping people track the availability of hospital beds and ventilators for COVID-19 patients.

The new website named ‘DELHI FIGHTS CORONA’ provides full details regarding the beds and ventilators available for COVID-19 patients on the dashboard itself.

Last week, the government launched a mobile app named ‘Delhi Corona’ to meet the same purpose. The app, according to its page "plans to provide a single avenue to cater to all the needs and issues of the Delhi populace during these tough times. It contains a self-assessment tool, guidelines and important helplines to ensure well being of the users. The app also allows the user to view all COVID centres and access lockdown services like ration, e-pass and hunger/shelter relief centres."

Image Source: Whatsapp

The launch of the website comes as it was felt that a website would be easier to access than an app that requires downloading. It also comes at a time when complaints emerged that hospitals are turning down patients despite the availability of beds.

According to the current data on the website, there are 9,483 beds for COVID-19 patients of which 4,443 are vacant. The number of ventilator facility currently stands at 572 of which 258 are still vacant.

The development comes after the national capital with Mumbai emerging as the hotbeds for COVID-19 cases in the country. The state has recorded over 19,500 COVID-19 cases and close to a thousand deaths.