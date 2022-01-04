Delhi imposes weekend curfew as COVID-19 cases surge; private offices to work at 50% capacity

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has imposed weekend curfew. The Aam Aadmi Party government has pushed for work from home, barring essential services, with effect from midnight tonight.

The private offices can work at 50 percent capacity, sources told CNBC-TV18. The decision was taken during a DDMA meeting today.

Delhi has reported 4,099 new COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate spiralled to 6.46 percent on Monday. The number of new cases and positivity rate in the city is the highest since May 18 last year when Delhi reported 4,482 infections. As per the government data, only 420 (4.65 percent) of the 9,029 beds in Delhi hospitals are occupied. As many as 124 patients need oxygen, while seven are on ventilator support.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also tested COVID positive with mild symptoms. "I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch with me in the last few days, kindly isolate yourself and get yourself tested," Kejriwal tweeted.