Delhi hospitals to only treat residents, inter-state travel to resume, says CM Kejriwal

Updated : June 07, 2020 01:40 PM IST

The decision will not impact AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital as they come under the purview of the union government.
Delhi is the third-worst affected region in the country after Maharashtra. The national capital has recorded 26,334 cases and 708 deaths, according to the union government's tally.
Malls and restaurants will resume activity from Monday pursuant to the union government’s orders.
