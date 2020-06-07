Delhi hospitals to only treat residents, inter-state travel to resume, says CM Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that state-run hospitals will only treat Delhi residents, while private hospitals will need to reserve beds for the locals as the national capital’s medical resources come under severe strain due to a steady rise in coronavirus cases.

“A five-member committee assessed the situation and found that by the end of June, we will be needing around 15,000 beds to treat infected patients,” Kejriwal said via video conferencing. “There are around 10,000 beds each in Delhi government and Centre-run hospitals. The Cabinet has decided that beds in Delhi government hospitals should be reserved only for people of Delhi.”

He added: “The Centre-run ones will be open to all. Even private hospitals will have to reserve beds for Delhi residents.”

The decision will not impact AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital as they come under the purview of the union government.

Further, hotels and banquet halls could be asked to place beds and work as extension of hospitals if need arises due to rise in cases of coronavirus. “We may need hotels and banquet halls to place beds and to attach them with hospitals as cases have been rising in Delhi,” said Kejriwal.

Delhi is the third-worst affected region in the country after Maharashtra. The national capital has recorded 26,334 cases and 708 deaths, according to the union government's tally. It only lags behind Tamil Nadu (28,694 cases) and Maharashtra (80,229 cases).

The Aam Aadmi Party chief also announced measures to relax the ongoing lockdown in Delhi. Among them, the national capital’s borders will be opened to neighbouring states from Monday. “We are opening Delhi borders from tomorrow,” Kejriwal declared.

Malls and restaurants will resume activity from Monday pursuant to the union government’s orders.