Unpaid salaries are making it hard for resident doctors to pay academic feeds, make monthly loan installments and afford rent in Delhi.

Doctors from the Hindu Rao Hospital and Rajan Babu Hospital in Delhi have announced that they will go on a pen-down strike starting Monday over the non-payment of their salaries.

In a Thursday letter addressed to their medical superintendent, the resident doctors' association (RDA) of the NDMC Medical College and Hindu Rao Hospital claimed that resident doctors had not received their stipends since October 2022.

Unpaid salaries are making it hard for resident doctors to pay academic feeds, make monthly loan installments and afford rent in Delhi, the RDA said.

"Many of them have retired parents, and some are sole income earners, they have no where to ask for financial help," they wrote in another letter dated February 3.

The doctors also added that they were losing out on interest and getting fined for negative balances in their bank accounts. They pointed out the lack of clean water at hospitals run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi as well.

"Rat, ticks, mosquito and mould-infested DDRs (duty doctors' room) also contribute to this problem," they said.

The letter has been signed by the president, vice-president, general secretary, joint secretary and DNB representative of the Hindu Rao hospital's RDA.

ALSO READ | Resident doctors of NDMC hospitals protest at Jantar Mantar over salary dues

In October 2022, resident doctors from the hospital had staged a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the same issue. They sported black armbands and shouted slogans to appeal to higher authorities to intervene and resolve the crisis of unpaid salary dues.

They also burned effigies of Hindu mythology's Ravan as a symbolic protest to get the government's attention.