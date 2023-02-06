Unpaid salaries are making it hard for resident doctors to pay academic feeds, make monthly loan installments and afford rent in Delhi.
Doctors from the Hindu Rao Hospital and Rajan Babu Hospital in Delhi have announced that they will go on a pen-down strike starting Monday over the non-payment of their salaries.
Recommended ArticlesView All
India opposes Hindustan Zinc's buyout of Vedanta's global zinc assets: Exclusive
Feb 6, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Vodafone-Idea Saga — Three parents but none to love
Feb 6, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
World Cancer Day 2023: Early detection is crucial for reducing the global burden
Feb 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World Cancer Day 2023: A way forward to better management of cancer this year!
Feb 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
In a Thursday letter addressed to their medical superintendent, the resident doctors' association (RDA) of the NDMC Medical College and Hindu Rao Hospital claimed that resident doctors had not received their stipends since October 2022.
Unpaid salaries are making it hard for resident doctors to pay academic feeds, make monthly loan installments and afford rent in Delhi, the RDA said.
"Many of them have retired parents, and some are sole income earners, they have no where to ask for financial help," they wrote in another letter dated February 3.
The doctors also added that they were losing out on interest and getting fined for negative balances in their bank accounts. They pointed out the lack of clean water at hospitals run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi as well.
"Rat, ticks, mosquito and mould-infested DDRs (duty doctors' room) also contribute to this problem," they said.
The letter has been signed by the president, vice-president, general secretary, joint secretary and DNB representative of the Hindu Rao hospital's RDA.
In October 2022, resident doctors from the hospital had staged a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the same issue. They sported black armbands and shouted slogans to appeal to higher authorities to intervene and resolve the crisis of unpaid salary dues.
They also burned effigies of Hindu mythology's Ravan as a symbolic protest to get the government's attention.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!