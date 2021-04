CM Kejriwal has imposed a weekend curfew, effective tomorrow, in the capital city of India to tackle the surge of coronavirus cases. Essential services, including weddings, will not be impacted due to the lockdown, he said.

"Post the meeting with the LG, we have decided on a weekend curfew," he told reporters on Thursday. The Ministry of Home Affairs had left it upon the CM and LG to take a final call.

Delhi reported over 17,000 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest ever since the outbreak. CNBC-TV18 had reported earlier that the curfew if imposed, is likely to remain in place until the number of cases is brought under control.

All the scheduled weddings can go on with the curfew passes that will be issued by the government. But malls, gyms, spas, and auditoriums will remain closed throughout the week.

Cinema halls can operate on weekdays, but only with 30 percent capacity; otherwise, they will remain shut on weekends. Salons can operate only on weekdays, with everyone following strict social distancing norms.

Citizens will not be allowed to dine in at the restaurants throughout the week, he added, but home deliveries can continue.

Delhi has more than 5,000 beds available and people must cooperate and not insist on specific hospitals for beds, he added. However, he said, we are trying to increase the bed capacity. Here is a full list of hotels that have been converted into COVID-19 centres in Delhi. The decision was taken to manage the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the city.

Earlier Kejriwal had said that the COVID-19 situation in Delhi is very grim. He had said while lockdown is not an option, but if the situation gets worse, restrictions would be put in place.

Delhi government had earlier also ordered the closure of government and private schools in Delhi till April 30. With it, the government had also suspended exams.