Amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in the city, the Delhi government on Tuesday allowed hospitals to engage retired nursing and para-medical staff to handle the situation.

"In view of the surge of the COVID pandemic and to meet the demand of increased manpower, the medical directors/medical superintendents/directors of all COVID Hospitals of the Delhi government are authorised to engage nursing and para-medical staff who have either retired as on March 31, 2021 or are retiring soon on contractual basis for a period of six months or up to September 30 whichever is earlier," an official order said.