The government of Delhi has rolled out a COVID-19 vaccination-without-registration window that will be operational from 3 pm to 9 pm.

People were facing difficulty in registration for vaccination, many people aren't tech-savvy. Even if they get registered they get busy & don't reach centers. So Govt has decided to keep 3 pm-9 pm as window when people can go for vaccination without registration: Delhi Health Min pic.twitter.com/Fwz0FurJGF — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021

Jain also added that the earlier timing was 9 am to 5 pm, which has been extended till 9 pm. "This has been done to ensure that people get vaccinated conveniently," he said.

Like other parts of the country, even Delhi is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases. The national capital has been registering over 1,000 cases daily since March 23. On Saturday, the health minister also warned people of stern action if they are found celebrating Holi in public spaces.

A press release states that the government would deploy various teams to enforce restrictions on public gatherings during the festival. The minister has also stated that the Delhi government was conducting 90,000 COVID-19 tests daily, which was "five times more than the country’s average".

He said percentage of positive cases in Delhi was 1.8. "The positivity from the past 2-3 days has been 1.75 percent and the active cases have also increased. To stop this, we have increased the rate of testing with around 85,000-90,000 tests being conducted each day," Jain said.

On hospital bed occupancy, he said that it was around 20 percent, with 80 percent beds being still unoccupied, "If required, we will increase the number of beds, said Jain, adding that random testing was being done at the railway station and airport."