Delhi asks city chemists to not sell Aspirin, Ibuprofen without doctor's prescription

This decision comes amid rising vector-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya in the National capital during the rainy season. The department has also advised chemist shop owners to maintain a record of these painkiller drugs when sold.

The Delhi government's Department of Drugs Control on Friday issued an advisory to all chemical associations in the city, urging them not to sell drugs like Aspirin and Ibuprofen without a doctor's prescription.

"It is desired in public interest that during the season of dengue, Ibuprofen and Diclofenac group of medicines (which further cause destruction of platelets in human blood) may be restricted to be sold on a prescription of a Registered Medical Practitioner only", it added.

"Retail chemists are therefore advised not to indulge in the over-the-counter sale of NSAIDs (Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) like Aspirin, Ibuprofen and Diclofenac group of medicines with immediate effect till further directions. They are also advised to keep records of stocks of painkiller drugs falling under this category," the notice further added.

Meanwhile, With the onset of the rainy season in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Delhi government has also issued a cautionary advisory highlighting the heightened risk of water-borne diseases like diarrhoea, dysentery and cholera.