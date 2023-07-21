CNBC TV18
    Delhi government issues advisory on water-borne diseases

    2 Min Read
    By CNBCTV18.com Jul 21, 2023 1:49:04 PM IST (Published)

    The Delhi government has issued a cautionary advisory during the rainy season, warning about the increased risk of water-borne diseases and providing dos and don'ts to prevent infections.

    With the onset of the rainy season, the Delhi government has issued a cautionary advisory highlighting the heightened risk of water-borne diseases like diarrhoea, dysentery and cholera.

    The advisory, published in leading dailies on Friday by the city health department, outlines essential dos and don'ts to safeguard public health during the monsoon.
    The primary mode of transmission for water-borne diseases is through the consumption of contaminated water, ice or food.
    To mitigate these risks, the advisory urges citizens to opt for home-cooked fresh food, maintain stringent personal hygiene practices and use oral rehydration solutions (ORS) to prevent dehydration.
    In case of symptoms like vomiting, jaundice or fever, individuals are encouraged to seek medical attention promptly.
    As a preventive measure, the advisory specifically advises against consuming uncooked food from roadside vendors, including cut fruits. Additionally, it strongly discourages open defecation and urination to curb the spread of water-borne diseases.
    Earlier, authorities had also raised concerns about the potential spread of water-borne and vector-borne diseases following the recent flooding in certain parts of Delhi.
    Staying informed and adhering to the recommended precautions will play a crucial role in safeguarding public health during this rainy season.
    With agency inputs.
     
