Delhi gets first kid-friendly COVID-19 vaccination centre; all you need to know

Delhi got its first kid-friendly COVID-19 vaccination centre. The centre will have toys, electronics, musical items for children in the post-vaccination room.

"We've kept toys, electronic and musical items for kids in the post-vaccination room to keep them engaged. This is the first vaccination centre with this concept," said Dr Sameer Bhati, Director Star Imaging and Path Labs, told ANI.

The vaccination for kids against COVID-19 will begin soon. The pricing for the same is yet to be revealed.

"We had earlier opened vaccination centres for adults, but this centre which is specifically made for kids will be the first vaccination centre with this concept. If we would need more such vaccination centres which are kid-friendly in future, we will replicate according to the needs," Bhati told ANI.

Meanwhile, Delhi has recorded 15 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest since March 28 last year, and zero death on Monday, as the positivity rate dipped to 0.03 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. The number of cumulative cases stands at 14,39,405. Over 14.14 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

Despite a fall in daily cases in the last several days, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier cautioned that the chances of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic were quite real, while asserting that his government was preparing on a "war-footing" to combat it.

With inputs from PTI