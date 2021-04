Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday appealed for help to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the national capital continues to witness an unprecedented surge in the COVID-19 cases. Delhi is also facing a shortage of oxygen supply as top hospitals have sent an SOS call to the government.

Kejriwal said Delhi is facing an oxygen crisis and "we need help". The national capital is dependent on other states but oxygen trucks are being blocked by states, Kejriwal said. "I appeal to the Prime Minister to help Delhi," said Kejriwal during a meeting held by Modi with the Chief Ministers of high burden states.

On the issue of hospitals running out of oxygen supply, Kejriwal asked, "Who do I call if hospitals run out of oxygen? If states are blocking oxygen supply to Delhi, who do I call?"

He stressed the huge shortage of oxygen in Delhi. He asked whom should he reach out to in the Central government in the time of crisis. "Will people of Delhi not get oxygen if there is no oxygen-producing plant here? Please suggest whom should I speak to in the Central government when an oxygen tanker destined for Delhi is stopped in another state?" asked Kejriwal.

The government sources, on the other hand, said that Kejriwal used the conference as a platform to play politics. The sources added, "Kejriwal has descended to a new low. For the first time, private conversations of PM's meeting with CM were televised. His entire speech was not meant for any solution but for playing politics and evade responsibility."

Oxygen plants are being set up in villages of Gujarat, while Arvind Kejriwal keeps crying on Twitter! Does Delhi want such a helpless Chief Minister? https://t.co/5l17v0ogAU — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 23, 2021