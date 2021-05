Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Sunday (May 9), extended the lockdown restrictions by one more week till May 17 amid the rising COVID-19 cases.

In a press meet, Kejriwal said that although the count of fresh cases per day is coming down any 'leniency would squander the gains' achieved so far.

"During the lockdown, we utilised the time to enhance our healthcare infrastructure. The main issue in Delhi was oxygen shortage. With the Centre's help the condition is better now,” he added.

This is the fourth time the lockdown has been extended in Delhi with stringent restrictions while the Metro train services will remain suspended during the lockdown period.

Here is a list of all that is allowed/not allowed this time:-

What will remain open

Government offices

Home delivery of essential items and food

CNG, LPG and petrol pumps

Banks and ATMs

Patients, pregnant women and media professionals are allowed to travel

Shops dealing with essential items such as grocery, milk and dairy products, medical stores etc.

Those who are dealing with essential goods and services will need an e-pass for movement during the lockdown period.

What's not allowed

Metro services

Private offices

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions

Festival related gatherings

Wedding ceremonies at public places like marriage halls and hotels are completely prohibited. The government has allowed court marriage or wedding ceremonies at home with not more than 20 guests.

Movement for wedding ceremonies will be allowed only for those who will have the invitation cards. Further, no catering, DJ or other services will be allowed at the wedding.

Gyms, malls, beauty salons and cinema halls

Weekly markets and onsite construction

The new order doesn’t mention anything about the movement of people going for COVID-19 testing or vaccination. However, as per the existing guidelines those who are going for vaccination can travel by producing related documents and a valid ID card.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal has said that the vaccination drive is being carried out at a fast pace in the national capital.