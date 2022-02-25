Delhi lifts COVID-19 curbs, schools to resume from April 1; Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to withdraw all Covid-related restrictions, including night curfew in Delhi, restart physical classes in schools from April 1 and reduce the fine for not wearing masks from Rs 2,000 to Rs 500, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

Kejriwal said the restrictions were lifted following the decline in COVID-19 cases and people were facing hardships due to the curbs.

The decisions were taken during the meeting of the DDMA on Friday. "Delhi Disaster Management Authority withdraws all restrictions as the situation improves n people facing hardships due to loss of jobs. Schools to function fully offline from April 1. Fines for not wearing masks reduced to Rs 500. All should continue following Covid Appropriate Behaviour. The government will keep strict watch," Kejriwal tweeted.

The national capital on Thursday reported 556 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.10 percent and six deaths due to the infection, according to data shared by the health department.

Delhi's case tally has now increased to 18,58,154 and the death toll is at 26,115.

With inputs from PTI