A Delhi-based-doctor Dr Kaushal Kant Mishra has moved the Supreme Court on Saturday, asking for relaxation of the April 8 order, wherein it had directed private labs to conduct COVID-19 tests free of cost.

On April 8, citing the times of national calamity, the apex court had ordered that cost of Rs 4,500 meant that many people would not have access to such tests.

Earlier, the court had urged in its order that in these exceptional times, private labs should come forward to perform “philanthropic services”. Finally, SC directed that these tests to be conducted free of cost in private labs.

The petition is seeking for restricting the order of SC to only economically weaker sections (EWS) category patients, provided the government agrees to reimburse the costs involved immediately.

The intervention application moved by Dr Mishra argued that many private labs have expressed reservation about the SC order due to lack of clarity about the source of funding.

The petition argued that there is no clear commitment from the central or the state governments for reimbursements for private path labs. The April order had held that the question of Centre reimbursing the path labs would be considered at a later date.