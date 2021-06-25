Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia denies claims of inflated oxygen need during COVID 2nd wave

First Published: IST
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday denied the existence of any report by the Supreme Court appointed Oxygen Audit Committee about Delhi exaggerating its oxygen requirement by four times during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. At an online press briefing, he accused the BJP of lying about such a report.
