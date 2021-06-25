Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • healthcare>
    • Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia denies claims of inflated oxygen need during COVID 2nd wave

    Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia denies claims of inflated oxygen need during COVID 2nd wave

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday denied the existence of any report by the Supreme Court appointed Oxygen Audit Committee about Delhi exaggerating its oxygen requirement by four times during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. At an online press briefing, he accused the BJP of lying about such a report.

    Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia denies claims of inflated oxygen need during COVID 2nd wave
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    ‘Sanjeevani Ki Gaadis’ travel to Dakshina Kannada to create COVID-19 vaccine awareness

    Next Article

    COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra spike again as fear of third wave looms

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Tata Steel1,161.50 48.35 4.34
    Axis Bank761.40 22.25 3.01
    SBI428.75 11.55 2.77
    ICICI Bank648.65 14.60 2.30
    Hindalco376.40 7.35 1.99
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Tata Steel1,161.30 48.05 4.32
    Axis Bank761.60 22.55 3.05
    SBI428.65 11.55 2.77
    ICICI Bank648.70 14.90 2.35
    Maruti Suzuki7,645.05 115.45 1.53
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Tata Steel1,161.50 48.35
    Axis Bank761.40 22.25
    SBI428.75 11.55
    ICICI Bank648.65 14.60
    Hindalco376.40 7.35
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Tata Steel1,161.30 48.05
    Axis Bank761.60 22.55
    SBI428.65 11.55
    ICICI Bank648.70 14.90
    Maruti Suzuki7,645.05 115.45

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.20250.04250.06
    Euro-Rupee88.56700.07000.08
    Pound-Rupee103.1890-0.0840-0.08
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67020.00140.21
    View More