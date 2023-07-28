Delhi increases fine on mosquito breeding as dengue cases surge — Check details

Delhi on Friday reported a high number of dengue cases, with 19 out of 20 samples testing positive for the severe strain type-2. Measures are being taken to control the outbreak, including increased fines for mosquito breeding and reserving beds for dengue patients.

Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday announced that a genome sequencing of 20 dengue-positive samples in Delhi revealed that 19 of them were of the severe strain type-2.

During a press interaction, the health minister also shared that the penalty for mosquito breeding has been increased to Rs 1,000 for households and Rs 5,000 for commercial establishments.

As part of the action plan, Kejriwal directed the health department to allocate dedicated beds for dengue patients and ensure the availability of medicines at hospitals and mohalla clinics.

"Delhi CM has directed the health department to reserve beds for dengue patients and ensure availability of medicines at hospitals and mohalla clinics," the health minister said.

According to a recent report by the civic body, there have been a total of 187 dengue cases in Delhi this year until July 22, the highest number for this period since 2018.

The number of dengue cases reported in the first three weeks of July stood at nearly 65. It was 40 in June and 23 in May, according to the report issued by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

In addition, 61 cases of malaria have been recorded in the same period, it said.

In 2022, Delhi reported 159 dengue cases between January 1 and July 22. During the same period in 2021, it reported 47 dengue cases.

In 2018, 2019, and 2020, the city witnessed 49, 34, and 28 cases, respectively.

The Friday meeting chaired by Kejriwal was attended by Bharadwaj and Mayor Shelly Oberoi to discuss ways to check the spread of dengue and other vector-borne diseases in Delhi.

Oberoi had recently cautioned people against the possibility of a rise in dengue and malaria cases in the national capital due to flooding in several areas.

She said that departments have been directed to check mosquito breeding and clear the silt and sludge left by the flood.

With agency inputs.