Delhi monitoring COVID-19 situation, government ready to handle any situations, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Addressing the media in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pointed out that while COVID-19 cases in the national capital are rising, people should not panic as the government is prepared to face any situation.

Kejriwal held a review meeting on Friday to address the rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital. There is no need for worry at the moment, he assured Delhi residents.

"The Delhi government is keeping an eye on the COVID-19 situation and it is prepared to face any eventuality," he said.

The meeting followed an emergency meeting called by Delhi Heath Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday upon the instructions of Kejriwal. In the meeting, Bharadwaj pointed out that while positivity rate in Delhi is higher than 10 percent, number of tests being taken are low.

Delhi recorded 295 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 12.48 percent, according to data shared by the Health department.

Kejriwal, in his address, mentioned that the XBB1.6 variant is prominent in Delhi, accounting for around 48 percent of the cases, and the rest are sub-variants of XBB1.6.

He stated that the severity of this variant is low, but it is spreading faster. He added that the Delhi government is conducting genome sequencing of all positive samples to identify new variants in a timely manner.

Only three deaths have been reported over the past 4-5 days, Kejriwal said, adding that they were probably due to comorbidities and COVID-19 incidentals.

Delhi government preparations

Kejriwal assured Delhi residents that the administration is keeping an eye on the coronavirus situation and is prepared to face any eventuality.

Sufficient oxygen and enough beds and ambulances are available, he said.

The chief minister further added that the Delhi government has reserved 7,986 beds for COVID-19 patients, but currently, only 66 beds are occupied. All government hospitals have been directed to maintain isolation wards for COVID-19 patients, he added.

He also noted that all adults in Delhi are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The second dose of the vaccine has been given to almost everyone above the age of 18 years old.

Precautions to take

Kejriwal also mentioned that there are no guidelines from the central government on mandatory masking, and the Delhi government will follow whatever the Centre orders.

The city held mock drills on March 26 and nationwide drills have been scheduled for April 10-11.

He emphasized, however, that people suffering from respiratory diseases should mask up to stay safe. He urged people to follow all COVID-19 protocols, including social distancing and hand hygiene, to stay safe.

The message was echoed by Delhi's Health Minister on March 30 who said people with flu-like symptoms and those visiting hospitals should wear masks.

Union Health Ministry from earlier on Friday reported that India had witnessed a single-day rise of 3,095 fresh COVID-19 cases and five new deaths. The active caseload is now up to 15,208.

With agency inputs.