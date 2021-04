With COVID-19 second wave creating an unprecedented situation, people from various walks of life, people ranging from students to celebrities, teachers to media professionals, social organisations to corporates are sharing on the social media updates of beds available in hospitals, availability of oxygen cylinders, essential drugs and plasma donors

Here are some verified contact details of individuals, groups and establishments in Delhi/NCR offering help to COVID-19 patients:

Contact: @srinivasiyc on Twitter. Use #SOSIYC

Contact: @PlasmaNCR on Twitter