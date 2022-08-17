Delhi sees rise in COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 20% but only 10% hospitalised took booster dose

By CNBCTV18.COM

Mini With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's caseload went up to 19,86,739 and the death toll to 26,392, the bulletin said. As many as 5,387 patients are in home isolation.

As Delhi is witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases, the government has urged people to take booster doses. Delhi on Tuesday reported 917 new coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 19.20 percent, the highest in over 200 days.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that 90 percent of COVID patients at Delhi hospitals were doubly vaccinated, and only 10 percent took precautionary doses. "People who have taken precautionary doses are safer than others. The government has expedited booster dose inoculation," Sisodia added.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena also appealed to people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour since the pandemic is far from over.

"We are witnessing a rise in COVID-19 infections, consistently high positivity and cases of reinfection. It is essential that we realize that the pandemic is far from over. I appeal to all to strictly adhere to COVID Appropriate Behaviour. We cannot afford to let our guards down," Saxena tweeted.

As many as 5,387 patients are in home isolation. Of the 9,416 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various Delhi hospitals, 588 were occupied. There are 326 containment zones in the city, it added.

With inputs from PTI