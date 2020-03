The total positive cases in Delhi have reached the count of 39 and so far, all these cases are those with travel history or contacts of those who have come from abroad, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today.

Out of the total 39 cases, three have been reported today.

"29 of these cases are those with travel history and the remaining 10 are contacts of the positive patients," Kejriwal said in a web-cast press conference.

While the number of cases have been rising by a small number so far, Kejriwal said that he has made preparations for handling up to 1,000 new cases a day.

"I constituted a team of five doctors to recommend a plan to manage coronavirus situation. They have advised that three kinds of SOPs (standard operating procedure) should be put into place. The first is for handling 100 new cases per day. Second part is for handling up to 500 new cases per day. The third step is to have preparations to handle 1,000 new cases per day," Kejriwal said.

It is important to note here that Delhi government repeatedly said that these steps are precautionary measures to have enough preparations in place if the number of cases rise steeply. However, as of now, Delhi is witnessing positive cases among those with travel history or close contacts only. The union government also clarified on March 26 that there is no evidence of community transmission in India yet.

"We have made these SOPs so that we know how many ambulances, testing capacity, ventilators, isolation beds, ICU beds are needed if the situation becomes worse. At the same time, I am hopeful that we will be able to reduce the transmission of this disease by strictly practicing social distancing," Kejriwal added.

The Delhi government has also identified 325 schools where free food will be provided from today and the government will be able to daily feed over 4 lakh homeless people from tomorrow.

As of now, Delhi government was providing free food to nearly 20,000 homeless people every day across 224 Rainbaseras.

"We recognised that we were not able to feed enough people. There were a lot of homeless people who were without food. So now, we will provide lunch and dinner to over 500 people every day at these schools. Till yesterday, we were feeding 20,000 homeless. Today, we will provide food to nearly 2 lakh people. From tomorrow, this will increase to 4 lakh people every day," Kejriwal added.