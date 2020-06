In order to tackle lack of information on the availability of COVID-19 beds and ventilators in the city, the Delhi government on Tuesday launched a mobile application -- 'Delhi corona' -- to enable people easily access such details.

Speaking to the media while launching the app, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the data on the app will be updated daily at 10 am and 6 pm.

"The cases of coronavirus are rising in Delhi but there is no reason to panic. We have made enough arrangements in hospitals. In many countries, we have seen that there are more patients but not enough beds or ventilators. Death rates were increasing in those nations as people were not able to get enough medical attention," Kejriwal said.

He said that there are enough beds but people suffer due to the information gap.

"To fill this information gap, we are launching this app," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal also said the data can be accessed on a web page, phone call or WhatsApp.

"We are launching the app today which will give everyone the status of hospital beds and ventilator availability in Delhi," he added.