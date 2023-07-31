Not just conjunctivitis, Delhi sees rise in dengue and Malaria cases too

Delhi reported many as 121 dengue cases in July, 40 cases in June and 23 cases in May.

Delhi reported 56 dengue cases and 11 cases of Malaria last week in Delhi, showed data released by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Monday. Besides, not a single case of Chikungunya was reported in Delhi for the third consecutive week, the MCD said. With this, the total dengue cases in Delhi mounted to 243.

As many as 121 dengue cases were reported in July, 40 in June and 23 in May. The national capital had reported 169 dengue cases for the same period (January 1-July 28) in 2022, 52 in 2021, 31 in 2020, 40 in 2019 and 56 in 2018.

The report said 72 malaria cases were recorded in the period between January 1-July 28.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi recently said there is a possibility of a rise in dengue and malaria cases this year due to flooding in several areas. She said directions were issued to departments concerned to take steps to check mosquito breeding and clear the silt and sludge left by the Yamuna's floodwater.

Meanwhile, hospitals in Delhi are also witnessing a surge in cases of eye infection or acute eye flu. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) reported around 100 cases per day , doctors at the premier hospital were quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Terming the rising eye infection cases an "epidemic" , Dr JS Titiyal, chief of RP Centre, AIIMS, said the number of such cases is expected to hit a peak within the next few days after which the numbers may come down. He said an acute epidemic of conjunctivitis cases is usually observed in the monsoon season which coincides with the flu season.

He, however, added that "this year, there seems to be a heavier outbreak of cases, which may be attributed to heavy, incessant rains and flooding". He said acute conjunctivitis is usually caused by viruses which are highly contagious and spread quickly.

