Delhi CM Kejriwal hopes to add 6,000 beds in 1-2 days; 50% beds to be reserved for COVID-19 patients

Updated : April 17, 2021 05:36 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal said that he hopes the national capital will add 6,000 beds in 2-3 days.

Delhi Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has been asked to reserve 50 percent beds for COVID patients: Kejriwal.