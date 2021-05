External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his 'irresponsible' comments on an alleged Singapore strain of the coronavirus disease. The Chief Minister's remark drew a sharp response from the Indian as well as the Singapore government.

Jaishankar said, “...irresponsible comments from those who should know better can damage long-standing partnerships. So, let me clarify- Delhi CM does not speak for India.”

In a series of tweets, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reaffirmed the “solid” ties between India and Singapore in the COVID-19 battle and hailed the latter’s role as a logistics hub and oxygen supplier. “Singapore and India have been solid partners in the fight against Covid-19. Appreciate Singapore's role as a logistics hub and oxygen supplier. Their gesture of deploying military aircraft to help us speaks of our exceptional relationship,” the minister wrote on the microblogging site.

Jaishankar’s post comes a day after Kejriwal, in a tweet, urged the Centre to halt flight services to and from Singapore as he claimed that a new strain of coronavirus has emerged in the Southeast Asian country that is being said to be extremely dangerous for children. He cautioned that the alleged new strain may come to India and cause a third wave of COVID-19 infections.

Earlier in the day, the Singapore government clarified there is no “Singapore variant,” and that the B.1.617.2 variant prevalent in the country was first detected in India. Their foreign ministry condemned the “unfounded assertions” made by Kejriwal. “Disappointed that a prominent political figure failed to ascertain facts before making such claims,” they said in a statement.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi later tweeted, “Singapore Government called in our High Commissioner today to convey strong objection to Delhi CM's tweet on "Singapore variant". High Commissioner clarified that Delhi CM had no competence to pronounce on Covid variants or civil aviation policy.”

The row over the alleged “Singapore strain” comes at a time when India is battling with the second wave of the pandemic and has accelerated the vaccination drive in order to prep for the third wave of infections. During the second wave, India faced an acute shortage of healthcare infrastructure following which several nations, including the US, Germany, and Singapore, assisted the nation with supplies of medical equipment, especially oxygen cylinders and concentrators that are key to the treatment of critical COVID-19 patients.