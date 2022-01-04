Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests COVID positive with 'mild symptoms'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19. He tweeted that he has mild symptoms.

"I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch with me in the last few days, kindly isolate yourself and get yourself tested," Kejriwal tweeted.

The national capital has reported 4,099 new COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate spiralled to 6.46 percent on Monday. Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the Omicron variant of coronavirus is behind the surge in infections in the city and more restrictions will be implemented if the bed occupancy rate goes up.

The number of new cases and positivity rate in the city is the highest since May 18 last year when Delhi reported 4,482 infections. As per the government data, only 420 (4.65 percent) of the 9,029 beds in Delhi hospitals are occupied. As many as 124 patients need oxygen, while seven are on ventilator support.

On December 28, the DDMA had declared a 'yellow alert' under the GRAP amid a spike in Covid cases following the emergence of the Omicron variant. According to GRAP, the Yellow or Level 1 alert kicks in if the case positivity rate crosses 0.5 percent for two consecutive days or cumulative daily positive cases (seven-day rolling average) cross 1,500 or average oxygenated bed occupancy (seven-day average) is above 500.

With inputs from PTI