Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday underwent the COVID-19 test after developing sore throat and fever, according to an official. The 51-year-old Delhi chief minister and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief's fever has come down. The test report is expected later in the night or by Wednesday morning.

The chief minister had gone into self-quarantine after developing mild fever and sore throat. Kejriwal has not been attending any meeting since Sunday afternoon.

Kejriwal is known to have diabetes and other health problems, and doctors had advised him on Monday to wait another day before the test was conducted.

The national capital has reported the third-highest number of coronavirus cases in India at 29,943. Delhi is only behind Maharashtra which has reported the highest COVID-19 cases at 88,528, followed by Tamil Nadu at 33,229.

Delhi has also reported a total of 874 fatalities, the third-highest for any state in India, after Maharashtra's 3,169 deaths and Gujarat's 1,280.

As per the Union health ministry updates on Tuesday morning, Delhi added 62 deaths, the second-highest for the day after Maharashtra's 102.

Overall, India's death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 7,466 and the number of cases climbed to 2,66,598 in the country after it registered 266 fatalities and a record single-day spike of 9,987 cases till Tuesday 8 am, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

India is the fifth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK, according to the Johns Hopkins University data.

The number of active novel coronavirus cases stands at 1,29,917, while 1,29,214 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.