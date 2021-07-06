Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • healthcare>
    • Delhi CM launches social security scheme, portal for COVID affected families

    Delhi CM launches social security scheme, portal for COVID affected families

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    The families will get Rs 2,500 as pension every month. The children who have lost their parents will Rs 2,500 per month till the age of 25 years.

    Delhi CM launches social security scheme, portal for COVID affected families
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched social security scheme and portal for COVID-19 affected families. Under the 'Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana', Rs 50,000 ex gratia will be given to every family that lost a member to COVID-19 and an additional Rs 2,500 per month will be given if the deceased was the sole breadwinner.
    The children who have lost their parents will Rs 2,500 per month till the age of 25 years.
    The Chief Minister said the government officers will also visit families who have lost their loved ones to the pandemic. The officials will not reject claims if any documents are missing, added Kejriwal.
    "I want to tell all such representatives not to conduct scrutiny of applications. If the families lack any documents, we will help them in obtaining it. We have to make sure that we make this happen. Don't find faults with their documents... don't make them unhappy, encourage them," Kejriwal said.
    The Delhi government's Department of Social Welfare had notified the 'Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana' on June 22.
    For COVID-19 live updates, click here
    With inputs from PTI
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Lockdown in 7 districts of Assam from July 7 till further notice

    Next Article

    Union Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot appointed as Karnataka Governor ahead of Cabinet reshuffle

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    UltraTechCement6,934.35 214.50 3.19
    Bajaj Finance6,248.40 175.70 2.89
    HDFC Bank1,535.80 40.35 2.70
    Shree Cements27,596.20 608.60 2.26
    Bajaj Finserv12,162.10 239.00 2.00
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    UltraTechCement6,933.95 215.25 3.20
    Bajaj Finance6,245.00 173.15 2.85
    HDFC Bank1,535.55 40.55 2.71
    Bajaj Finserv12,165.70 241.05 2.02
    Kotak Mahindra1,755.35 23.75 1.37
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    UltraTechCement6,934.35 214.50 3.19
    Bajaj Finance6,248.40 175.70 2.89
    HDFC Bank1,535.80 40.35 2.70
    Shree Cements27,596.20 608.60 2.26
    Bajaj Finserv12,162.10 239.00 2.00
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    UltraTechCement6,933.95 215.25 3.20
    Bajaj Finance6,245.00 173.15 2.85
    HDFC Bank1,535.55 40.55 2.71
    Bajaj Finserv12,165.70 241.05 2.02
    Kotak Mahindra1,755.35 23.75 1.37

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.51000.21000.28
    Euro-Rupee88.23300.12000.14
    Pound-Rupee103.22600.37400.36
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67210.00260.39
    View More