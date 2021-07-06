Delhi CM launches social security scheme, portal for COVID affected families

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched social security scheme and portal for COVID-19 affected families. Under the 'Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana', Rs 50,000 ex gratia will be given to every family that lost a member to COVID-19 and an additional Rs 2,500 per month will be given if the deceased was the sole breadwinner.

The children who have lost their parents will Rs 2,500 per month till the age of 25 years.

The Chief Minister said the government officers will also visit families who have lost their loved ones to the pandemic. The officials will not reject claims if any documents are missing, added Kejriwal

"I want to tell all such representatives not to conduct scrutiny of applications. If the families lack any documents, we will help them in obtaining it. We have to make sure that we make this happen. Don't find faults with their documents... don't make them unhappy, encourage them," Kejriwal said.

The Delhi government's Department of Social Welfare had notified the 'Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana' on June 22.

