Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has complained of sore throat and fever since Sunday and will undergo a coronavirus test on June 9, reported News18.

According to the TV news report, Kejriwal has self-isolated himself at home as a precautionary measure. All ministers who have met him on or before Sunday (June 7) have also been asked to quarantine themselves.

Kejriwal is known to have diabetes and other health problems, and doctors have reportedly advised him to wait another day before the test is being conducted.

The news arrives just a day after when the borders of the national capital were opened.

In his press briefing on Sunday, Kejriwal announced that the Delhi government hospitals and some private hospitals will only treat patients from the national capital.

Private hospitals will be reserved for Delhi residents, except those where special surgeries are performed, added Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, the city will see reopening of shopping malls, places of worship and restaurants from today.

The cases of coronavirus in Delhi have been on a major spike. As of 8 AM on June 8, the national capital reported 28,936 cases of COVID-19. Out of this, 10,999 patients have recovered while 812 have succumbed to the disease. Meanwhile, there are 17,125 active cases in Delhi.