The Delhi government has earmarked Rs 9,742 crore in its 2023-24 budget for the health sector. Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot presented the budget on Wednesday, announcing that the government would also set up 100 "mahila mohalla clinics" in the national capital.

Last year, the Delhi budget allocation for health was Rs 9,769 crore.

Announcing the state government's decision to set up 100 new mohalla clinics for women, Gahlot said 42,000 women in Delhi had already availed of the existing ones for consultations.

Furthermore, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government will also establish mohalla clinics at Delhi Metro stations for the ease of residents and patients.

Here are the key health sector announcements from today's Delhi budget 2023-2024 presentation:

# Rs 9,742 crore outlay for the Delhi health budget

# 100 new mahila mohalla clinics to be set up

# Mohalla clinics set up at metro stations

# 450 free diagnostic tests, increase from earlier 250

# 30,000 hospital beds, increase from earlier 14,000

# New government hospitals to be established