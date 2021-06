The Delhi government began the 'Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination' campaign in all the 70 Assembly constituencies from Monday. Under this campaign, people will be administered vaccine doses against COVID-19 at their designated polling stations. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said all above 45 years of age will be vaccinated in the next four weeks.

"We are starting a 'Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination' campaign from today. Under this campaign, we will tell people to visit their designated polling stations to get vaccinated. Door-to-door vaccination to be done soon. In four weeks, all above 45 years of age to be vaccinated," Kejriwal said.

Under this campaign, a team of booth-level officers (BLO) will visit every house in the next two days and provide a slot for vaccination.

Also, the Delhi government has eased restrictions in the national capital. The Delhi Metro resumed services at 50 percent capital, and markets and mall reopened on an odd-even basis from today.

Delhi reported 381 new cases, the lowest since March 15, with the positivity rate dipping to 0.5 percent, according to health department data on Sunday. Also, 34 more people have succumbed to the disease in a day, the lowest in around two months. These new fatalities pushed the death toll here to 24,591.