The Delhi government has banned public gatherings over 50 and shut down gyms, night clubs and spas till March 31 to contain the coronavirus outbreak, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced.

The ban on public gatherings includes religious, political and social events but only marriages have been exempt, where organisers have been asked "to take precautions".

The government is not yet thinking about shutting down metros, as of now, Kejriwal said. "We will, however, shut down malls if needed. A call will be taken on this later."

"We will also put up wash basins and soaps at public places and make sanitisers available," the Delhi CM added.