  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Delhi airport starts COVID-19 testing for international departures: Genestrings

Updated : October 24, 2020 08:04 PM IST

The COVID-19 testing facility, which started operating on September 12 at the Delhi airport, was available only for arrival passengers till date.
The lab uses RT-PCR tests and provides reports within 4-6 hours.
"The test is available 24/7 and is priced at Rs 2400 as mandated by the Delhi government," the release said.
Delhi airport starts COVID-19 testing for international departures: Genestrings

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

JSW Steel Q2 profit falls 37 percent to Rs 1,595 crore

JSW Steel Q2 profit falls 37 percent to Rs 1,595 crore

Yes Bank reports Q2 net profit at Rs 129.4 crore; NII drops to Rs 1,973 crore

Yes Bank reports Q2 net profit at Rs 129.4 crore; NII drops to Rs 1,973 crore

Tech Mahindra Q2 net profit rises 9.5% QoQ to Rs 1,065 crore; declares special dividend

Tech Mahindra Q2 net profit rises 9.5% QoQ to Rs 1,065 crore; declares special dividend

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement