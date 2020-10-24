Healthcare Delhi airport starts COVID-19 testing for international departures: Genestrings Updated : October 24, 2020 08:04 PM IST The COVID-19 testing facility, which started operating on September 12 at the Delhi airport, was available only for arrival passengers till date. The lab uses RT-PCR tests and provides reports within 4-6 hours. "The test is available 24/7 and is priced at Rs 2400 as mandated by the Delhi government," the release said. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.