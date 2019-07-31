Business
Delay in FTC approval for Aurobindo Pharma, Sandoz deal raises questions, says report
Updated : July 31, 2019 09:59 AM IST
Last year, Aurobindo had announced that it would acquire the commercial operations of Swiss drugmaker Novartis AGs’ generics unit in the US for $900 million.
the development comes a month after Aurobindo received a warning letter from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for one of its units in Srikakulam.
