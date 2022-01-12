Decline in COVID-19 cases likely after wave of Omicron variant fades out, says Bill Gates

American billionaire Bill Gates said that once the cases of Omicron variant drop, the COVID-19 virus could be "treated more like seasonal flu". In a Twitter discussion with Professor Devi Sridhar of Edinburgh University Medical School, Gates said a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases is likely after the current wave of the Omicron variant fades out.

Elaborating on why the infection rate will fall after the cases of Omicron variant decline, Gates said, "Omicron will create a lot of immunity at least for the next year." He predicted that "a more transmissive variant (after Omicron) is not likely" while adding "we have been surprised a lot during this pandemic".

In the course of the discussion, Professor Devi also raised the issue of "online misinformation on Facebook and other platforms around vaccines, masks and other interventions". She asked Gates how to deal with the spread of conspiracy theories.

Gates responded by saying, “Trusted authorities like WHO and CDC need more resources to see the pandemic early (surveillance) and to communicate better. Social media got behind on trying to get factual information out - there will be a lot of debate about how to do better on that."

Gates also addressed the conspiracy theory according to which he seeks to inject microchips into every vaccinated person. "People like you and I and Tony Fauci have been subject to a lot of misinformation. I didn't expect that. Some of it, like me putting chips in arms, doesn't make sense to me - why would I want to do that?," he tweeted.

The billionaire philanthropist also hailed vaccines as the biggest scientific breakthrough towards ending the COVID pandemic. He, however, added that vaccines remain effective for a limited period and there is a need for vaccines that prevent reinfection and provide protection against the virus for several years.

He also highlighted the vaccine inequality among countries. "During 2021 the supply of vaccines was limited and they mostly went to wealthy countries. Now we have a lot of supply overall and the problems are logistics and demand. The health systems in developing countries are a limiting factor," Gates tweeted.