Decision to increase gap between two doses of Covishield based on scientific evidence, says govt

As the debate over the gap between two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine continues, the government on Tuesday clarified that the decision to increase the gap between Covishield doses was based on scientific evidence.

The government had on May 13 widened the gap between two doses of Covishield from four to six weeks to 12 to 16 weeks. This was based on studies that showed higher efficacy with an increase in the interval, the government said.

Dr NK Arora, chairman of India's COVID-19 Working Group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), explained that the decision to increase the gap lay in fundamental scientific reason regarding behaviour of adenovector vaccines.

The statement comes after several scientists said they didn’t back the government's move to double vaccine dosing gap.

"Eight to 12 weeks is something we all accepted, 12 to 16 weeks is something the government has come out with," M.D. Gupte, a former director of the state-run National Institute of Epidemiology, was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters. "This may be alright, may not be. We have no information on that," he added.

However, Arora Dr claimed that there is no dissent among NTAGI members regarding the decision. "India has a robust mechanism to look at other ongoing scientific evidence. Decisions are taken scientifically, giving paramount importance to health and protection of the community," he said.

Dr Arora said the data by Public Health England, United Kingdom’s executive agency of the Department of Health, showed that vaccine efficacy varied between 65 percent and 88 percent when the interval is 12 weeks. The data was released in the last week of April.

Dr Arora added that this is the reason that the UK was able to overcome the outbreak due to the Alpha variant of coronavirus. "The UK was able to come out of it as interval they kept was 12 weeks. We thought it's a good idea since there are scientific reasons that when the interval is increased, adenovector vaccines give better response," he said.

"This also gives flexibility to the community, since everyone cannot come at precisely 12 weeks or so,' Dr Arora added.