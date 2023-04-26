Decision on National Medical Device Policy likely soon, know what it is

The 38-page policy outlines a roadmap for how the government can accelerate growth in the medical device sector. The policy will also provide facilities for testing, allowing for faster diagnosis of diseases and access to more accurate and affordable treatments.

The Union Cabinet is expected to approve the National Medical Device Policy at its meeting today, according to sources, reported CNBC Awaaz. This policy is aimed at providing a boost to the manufacturing of medical devices in the country. During the COVID-19 pandemic, India demonstrated that it could produce medical equipment on a large scale, including ventilators, RT-PCR kits, IR thermometers, PPE kits, and N-95 masks, not only for its own needs but also for exports.

The 38-page policy outlines a roadmap for how the government can accelerate growth in the medical device sector. It focuses on increasing innovation, research, and production capacity. The policy will also provide facilities for testing, allowing for faster diagnosis of diseases and access to more accurate and affordable treatments.

This policy aims to increase India's share in the international medical device market from the current 1.5 percent to 10-12 percent over the next 10 years, which would amount to $100-300 billion. The policy also calls for the development of at least 25 futuristic medical technologies in India. In addition, the policy seeks to promote the manufacture of critical components related to cancer treatment, and imaging technologies such as ultrasound, MRI, molecular imaging, and PCR, which are currently imported from other countries.

To achieve these goals, the policy envisions the creation of 50 clusters where medical devices can be tested rapidly, which will aid in developing and producing new devices. Experts in the field will be trained separately, with a special curriculum prepared at the higher education level. Doctors, technicians, service engineers, and other personnel will receive special training to enhance their skills.

This move is expected to create more jobs and increase the competitiveness of the Indian medical device industry, while also improving access to high-quality medical devices for the country's citizens.

The policy aims to promote the growth of the sector by focusing on accessibility, affordability, safety, and quality. It also seeks to streamline regulatory processes, harmonise with global standards, and stimulate the development of local manufacturing with private-sector investments.

The new framework for the medical devices manufacturing sector aims to reduce import dependence from 80 percent to 30 percent in 10 years and make India a top-five global manufacturing hub for medical devices by 2047, addressing a long-standing demand from the industry. So far, the medical devices sector in India has been regulated under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act of 1940.