Decision on nasal vaccine for children only after Phase 2, 3 trial on adults: Bharat Biotech CMD

Bharat Biotech CMD Dr Krishna Ella on Wednesday said that Phase 2 and 3 trials of the pharmaceutical firm’s nasal vaccine are underway and the decision to try the vaccine on children will only be taken after success in adults.

"We have not tested the nasal vaccine on children, it is only for adults and Phase 2 and 3 trial are going on right now. We will come back on trying the nasal on the children after seeing the success of nasal vaccine on adults,” he told CNBC-TV18.

Ella, however, said that Covaxin trials , both Phase 2 and 3 trial, for children between 2 and 18 years have just been completed. The blood samples are now going back to the plant to be analysed. By September end, the the vaccine maker will be able to submit the dossier to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) with all the data points on trials on children, he said.

He added that Bharat Biotech is the first company to do a trial on children between 2 and 18 years. “Safety profile data has been submitted to DCGI, it is probably the best and safest for children," Ella said.

Meanwhile, the company is looking to ramp up the production of Covaxin and aims to produce 3.5 crore doses in September and 5 crore in October.

Ella shared that if all goes well, the pharmaceutical firm will be able to ramp up production to 10 crore doses per month by December.