Decision on COVID-19 shots for 5-12 age group likely by tomorrow

By PTI  IST (Published)
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the decision will be taken on the basis of the recommendation of an expert committee.

A decision on vaccinating children aged 5-12 years will be taken on the basis of the recommendation by an expert committee, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday. According to sources, the issue may be discussed in a meeting of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) scheduled on Friday.

"The decision (on vaccination for 5-12 age group) will be taken on the basis of the recommendation of an expert committee," Mandaviya told reporters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an interaction with chief ministers, o Wednesday had said the government's priority is to vaccinate all eligible children at the earliest with special campaigns in schools.

India's drug regulator, DCGI, had on Tuesday granted emergency use authorisation (EUA) for Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax for those aged 5-12 years and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children in the age group of 6-12 years. Corbevax is currently being used to inoculate children against COVID-19 in the age group of 12-14 years. Covaxin had been granted emergency use listing (EUL) by the DCGI for the 12-18 age group on December 24, 2021.

India began inoculating children aged 12-14 on March 16.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
