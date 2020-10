The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer who died hadn't received the company's shot, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The person requested anonymity as the information isn’t public, added the report.

The development comes after Brazilian health authority Anvisa said on Wednesday that a volunteer in a clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University had died. It, however, provided no further details, citing confidentiality.

AstraZeneca, as the report mentions, said that it can’t comment on individual cases due to the confidentiality and clinical trial rules. Oxford university communications head Stephen Rouse said in a statement that it has no concerns about the safety of the vaccine trial after an independent and careful review, the report further added.

AstraZeneca’s American depositary receipts fell as much as 3.3 percent in New York on Wednesday, as per the report.

Earlier, the clinical trial of the vaccine was halted globally in September when a U.K. participant was reported to be ill. While the clinical trials continue to be halted in the US, they have been resumed in the UK, Brazil, South Africa and India in recent weeks.