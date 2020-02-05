Deaths, impact on businesses, Auto Expo 2020: All you need to know about coronavirus

The outbreak of coronavirus has wreaked havoc in China. The viral epidemic that was first reported in early December 2019 has its epicenter in Wuhan in central China and has claimed 490 lives so far. The number of people infected by the virus has crossed well over 24,000.

As the coronavirus, regarded as the most virulent in recent years, shows no signs of abatement, China has intensified its efforts to contain its spread by opening more hospitals in the Hubei province — where Wuhan lies — to exclusively treat coronavirus patients.

A 1,000-bed makeshift hospital was opened on Monday.

However, coronavirus no longer remains a sole Chinese concern. The disease left the Chinese shores some time ago and cases have been reported from across Europe, Canada as well as India.

Impact on markets

The global nature of modern business means that markets have not gone unscathed as a consequence of the outbreak with analysts treading cautiously.

Hong Kong, battling for over ten months with massive pro-democracy protests against mainland Chinese rule, is now also contending with the viral epidemic, forcing many businesses to temporarily down shutters. The region reported its first coronavirus death on Tuesday.

Disney was forced to close both Shanghai Disney Resort and Hong Kong Disneyland in late January during the busy Chinese New Year holiday to help stop the spread of the epidemic.

Coronavirus in India

In India, three cases have been reported from Kerala with the southern state declaring the virus a state calamity. However, no deaths have been reported so far in India due to coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the government directed airlines operating in India not to board passengers from China or those with Chinese visas. The directive applies to all destinations in India.

Air India flew a special flight last week to evacuate Indians in China.

Several countries have put measures similar to India in place, including screening people returning from China and in some cases quarantining them before they leave the airport.

Auto Expo 2020

The coronovarius outbreak has left the build up to the Auto Expo 2020 subdued with fears of a likely contagion among the visitors and participants at the biennial exposition scheduled to start from February 7 in Greater Noida.

Incidentally, Great Wall Motor, China’s largest SUV maker, will make its India debut at this year’s expo.

However, the expo organisers have said that the coronavirus spread is unlikely to impact participation of Chinese companies. Officials from Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) are having regular meetings with the officials from the health ministry.