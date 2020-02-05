Associate Partners
HDFC Life mitsubishi
#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Business

Deaths, impact on businesses, Auto Expo 2020: All you need to know about coronavirus

Updated : February 05, 2020 12:46 PM IST

The number of people infected by the virus has crossed well over 24,000.
The global nature of modern business means that markets have not gone unscathed as a consequence of the outbreak with analysts treading cautiously.
The coronovarius outbreak has left the build up to the Auto Expo 2020 subdued with fears of a likely contagion among the visitors and participants at the biennial exposition.
Deaths, impact on businesses, Auto Expo 2020: All you need to know about coronavirus

You May Also Like

Indian-origin Citi banker, earning over €1 million, suspended for stealing sandwiches, say reports

Indian-origin Citi banker, earning over €1 million, suspended for stealing sandwiches, say reports

US Federal Reserve bars former Goldman Sachs executive for role in 1MDB corruption scandal

US Federal Reserve bars former Goldman Sachs executive for role in 1MDB corruption scandal

Aim to produce 1.6 lakh bikes with Bajaj Auto in 2020, says KTM

Aim to produce 1.6 lakh bikes with Bajaj Auto in 2020, says KTM

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement