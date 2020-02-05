Business Deaths, impact on businesses, Auto Expo 2020: All you need to know about coronavirus Updated : February 05, 2020 12:46 PM IST The number of people infected by the virus has crossed well over 24,000. The global nature of modern business means that markets have not gone unscathed as a consequence of the outbreak with analysts treading cautiously. The coronovarius outbreak has left the build up to the Auto Expo 2020 subdued with fears of a likely contagion among the visitors and participants at the biennial exposition.