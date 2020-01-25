Deadly Coronavirus wreak havoc in China, claims 41 lives, nearly 1,300 confirmed cases, 237 critical

The pneumonia situation had resulted in 41 deaths, including 39 in central China's Hubei province and one in northeastern province Heilongjiang, it said.
It has triggered a cause of concern for India too as many of the 700 odd Indian students studying in universities of Wuhan and Hubei provinces are still stuck up there.
It also began deploying military medics to step up the treatment facilities in Wuhan and 12 other cities in Hubei province which are under total lock-down with the suspension of all public transport.
