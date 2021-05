The Centre on May 20 asked the state governments to declare mucormycosis or black fungus as an epidemic. But now there are more reasons to worry as cases of another deadlier infection have emerged in the country. Four cases of while fungus infections, said to be more dangerous than the black fungus, have been reported from Patna in Bihar. A doctor is among the four patients suffering from white fungus infection in the state.

Though there is no report of white fungus infection from any other state so far, health experts feared that the spread of infection could be deadlier amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

What is White Fungus?

Health experts said white fungus infection is more dangerous than black fungus as it affects the lungs as well as other vital organs of the body including nails, skin, stomach, kidney, brain, private parts and mouth.

How was it Detected?

Information shared by Dr S.N. Singh, head of the microbiology department of Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), has confirmed that four patients had COVID like symptoms but their tests turned out to be negative.

The white fungus infection can only be detected by performing HRCT scan as it affects the lungs first.

Doctors said if the symptoms are found to be similar to COVID-19 and appear in the HRCT scan, then it's important to examine the mucus culture to detect the white fungus infection.

Treatment and Risk Factor

The four patients in Patna have been treated with anti-fungal medicines and their condition has improved.

Anyone with a weak immunity, diabetic patients and those taking steroids for a long time are likely to get infected with white fungus.