The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, announced that the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in the country.

With this, India has become the 60th country to approve Sputnik V.

"India is the most populated country to register the Russian vaccine. Total population of 60 countries where Sputnik V is approved for use is 3 billion people or about 40 percent of the global population," said RDIF.

Sputnik V is the third vaccine to get approval for rollout against the coronavirus infections in India after Covishield, the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, and home-grown Covaxin.

"The vaccine has been registered in India under the emergency use authorization procedure based on results of clinical trials in Russia as well as positive data of additional Phase III local clinical trials in India conducted in partnership with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories," added RDIF.

RDIF has reached agreements with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Gland Pharma, Hetero Biopharma, Panacea Biotec, Stelis Biopharma, Virchow Biotech, and is aiming at production of more than 850 million doses per year.