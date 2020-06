The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved the use of anti-viral drug favipiravir with some restrictions for COVID-19 patients, CNN-News18 reported.

DCGI approved Favipiravir, antiviral drug for COVID 19 patients for restricted use. It can be used only in case of Emergency and family consent is mandatory.@CNNnews18 — Sneha Mordani (@snehamordani) June 19, 2020

Glenmark Pharma is currently undertaking trials for favipiravir for use on COVID-19 patents.

While the trials are still underway, the DCGI approved the drug after seeing encouraging results from the trial so far.

The drug regulator says that surveillance for the first 1,000 patients will be needed after administering favipiravir to them.