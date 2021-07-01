DCGI expert panel denies Covavax pediatric trial - why?

The Drug Controller General of India's (DCGI) Subject Expert Committee (SEC) has recommended denying permission to the Serum Institute of India (SII) to conduct phase 2 and 3 trials of the Covovax vaccine on children between 2 to 17 years. SII, which is manufacturing Covovax in its Pune facility had sought permission to conduct trials on 920 children between 2 to 17 years across 10 sites.

The prerequisites for pediatric clinical trials, for children under the age of 12 years, are much more stringent than adults owing to the safety and reactogenicity aspects.

The SEC has noted that Covovax is not approved in any other country. This means the data from the Covovax clinical trial on adults has yet not been reviewed and cleared by any regulator so far. The company has yet not made a licensure application in India.

Also read:

Besides, the SEC has asked the company to first submit safety and immunogenicity data from ongoing phase 2 and 3 trials to consider approval. Experts said no regulator will grant direct approvals for a pediatric trial in absence of properly assessed data on adults and vaccine licensure papers if available. Even phase 2 trial data that establishes safety and also appropriate dosing, is crucial.

SII is conducting a bridge trial in India and expects to complete it by September 2021 and seek approvals for marketing in India.

Last August, SII had licensed the vaccine candidate of US vaccine maker Novavax Inc to develop and market Covovax in India and other low and middle-income countries.

In June 2021, Novavax reported 90.4 percent efficacy in the interim analysis of its phase 3 trial on nearly 30,000 participants in the US and Mexico. The interim analysis also showed 100 percent efficacy in preventing severe diseases.

So far two companies are conducting vaccine trials on children in India. Bharat Biotech is conducting Covaxin trials on 725 children in the 2-18 years age group and Zydus Cadila has also begun trials in the 12-18 years age group for its COVID-19 vaccine Zycov-D.

Both these are indigenously developed vaccines and the Indian regulator has had access to all trial data. Remember in the shortened vaccine trials, regulators are moving ahead with a rolling review of simultaneously assessing trial data as it happens.

Also, recruiting children for trials is a tedious process and requires sound safety protocols to avoid hesitancy among parents. Remember vaccine trials are on healthy subjects, hence pediatric trials are usually designed in 3 groups – first trialing vaccine in the age group of 12 - 18, then younger one in 6-12 years age group and then to a pediatric group of 2-6 or 6 months to 6 years. SII has designed its children's trial in a similar way to test 460 children each in 12-18 and 2-12 age groups but will need to submit adult data for the go-ahead.

Globally, Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine has been approved in the US, the UK, and few European nations for children between 2-18 years of age.