DCGI expert panel allows Hetero Biopharma to start phase 3 trials for Sputnik V Updated : April 29, 2021 03:44:05 IST The expert committee in its approval has asked Hetero Biopharma to study and monitor the vaccine's immunogenicity on days 21, 24 and 48 of the trial. RDIF is aiming at the production of more than 850 million doses of Sputnik V per year in India. Published : April 29, 2021 03:42 PM IST