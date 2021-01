The Union Health Ministry, in a letter issued on January 14, provided comparative details of the two vaccines – Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and University of Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield which is being manufactured by Serum Institute of India – approved by Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). The factsheet has details of the vaccines, which will be distributed to cold chain points and vaccination centres for ready reference.

However, one glaring point in the letter states that both vaccines are recommended and approved for people above 18 years of age. This contradicts the earlier DCGI approval which said that Bharat Biotech's Covaxin could be administered to those above 12 years of age.