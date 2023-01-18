English
homehealthcare News

Davos 2023 | Made in India Gavi vaccines given to 50% of world's children

healthcare | Jan 18, 2023 10:29 PM IST

By Shereen Bhan   Jan 18, 2023 10:29 PM IST (Published)
The Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (Gavi), which has been instrumental in the distribution of vaccines in developing countries, has seen a majority of the vaccines provided by them being made in India. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Dr Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi-The Vaccine Alliance said it has provided vaccines to 50 percent of the world's children.

As the world continues to grapple with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Berkley emphasized the importance of keeping in mind what's coming next.
Berkley said, "Many people are wanting to be done with the virus, but we are not sure the virus is done with us. The virus continues to move around the world, we're still seeing new variants appear, and we are obviously in China seeing a very different epidemic. Now that they have moved away from zero COVID. Policy and so we have to keep in mind that we don't know what's coming next.”
Despite having enough vaccines since February of last year, Gavi is now working to ensure that nations have the resources they need to protect the elderly and those at the highest risk. He also highlighted that there were a large number of people at risk in China.
Berkley stated that the power of science is extraordinary and the need to continue investing in science to stay ahead of future health crises. In addition, he mentioned that India is currently rolling out an HPV vaccine, and a cervical cancer vaccine.
"We are in an era of polycrisis," said Berkley. He said, "So even though COVID, for example, continues to be a problem, there are other infections, we had M-pox, polio has been going out of control, many other infectious diseases. Now, people are focusing on other crises and forgetting about this. So what we need to do, and that's one of the reasons I am here in Davos is to make sure that people continue to understand and think that we have to deal with multiple crises at the same time and have this long-term view.”
He added we need to do better, and be as rapid as possible at dealing with the health crisis.
